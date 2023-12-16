Bank of New Hampshire Has $649,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $307.07 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $309.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.