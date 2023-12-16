Bank of New Hampshire Has $229,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

