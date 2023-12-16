Bank of New Hampshire Buys 6,550 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.57 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

