Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of BANC opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

