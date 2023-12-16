AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.89.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. AZEK has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

