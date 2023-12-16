Avondale Wealth Management Has $11.88 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 10.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $4,735,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.