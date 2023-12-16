Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.13

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 558,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,278. Autohome has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Autohome by 2,036.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

