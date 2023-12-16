Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.56. 4,362,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $231.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

