Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Up 16.5% in November

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Aterian Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of ATER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,473. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. Aterian has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.