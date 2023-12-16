Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,524.0 days.

Ascletis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Ascletis Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

About Ascletis Pharma

See Also

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

