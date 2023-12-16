Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,524.0 days.
Ascletis Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Ascletis Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
About Ascletis Pharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascletis Pharma
- What does consumer price index measure?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.