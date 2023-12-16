Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.32. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

