ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Gap Down to $19.83

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.83, but opened at $18.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 835,661 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARR

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,241 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.