Arden Trust Co Has $393,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,890,431 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $418.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.58 and a 200-day moving average of $395.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

