Arden Trust Co Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 186.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 83.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,741 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

