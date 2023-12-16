Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

