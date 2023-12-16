ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. UBS Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

