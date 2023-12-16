Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

