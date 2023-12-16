AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised AppFolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. William Blair raised AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $211.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,042,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

