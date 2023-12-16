Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $64.79 million and $122.89 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00008215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.51541348 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $106.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

