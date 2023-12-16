AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after buying an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $25,027,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,276,007 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
