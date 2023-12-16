AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

AMREP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AXR opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Insider Transactions at AMREP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 246,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,841.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 246,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,841.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,593.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 237,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,856.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,291 shares of company stock worth $436,393. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AMREP by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

