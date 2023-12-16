AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
AMREP Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE AXR opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $20.76.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%.
Insider Transactions at AMREP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AMREP by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMREP
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.