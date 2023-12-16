Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Major Shareholder Amprius, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,804,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amprius, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $354,000.00.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AMPX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,029. The firm has a market cap of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,006,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

