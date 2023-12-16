Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

