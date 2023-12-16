Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

ATGN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.17.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

About Altigen Communications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.