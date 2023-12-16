Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

