Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Insider Daniel J. Ryan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, reaching $130.14. 3,002,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

