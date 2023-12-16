Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 160,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 257,337 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $18.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

