Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

