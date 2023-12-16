Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 227,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,828. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRS shares. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRS

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.