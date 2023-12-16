Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.18.

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alector

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,605,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

