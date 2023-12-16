Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

NYSE:AIN opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Albany International by 1,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Albany International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

