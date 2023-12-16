Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.