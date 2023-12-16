Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

A opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 102,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.