Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

