Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,663. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

