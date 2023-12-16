ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 40.2% in November

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE ABM traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,702. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

