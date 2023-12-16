Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 148.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.5% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

