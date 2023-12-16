659 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

