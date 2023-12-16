6,555 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,555 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.