535 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 535 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $307.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

