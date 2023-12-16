4,462 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 381,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 62,268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAVA opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

