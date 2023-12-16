3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. 11,083,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

