2,982 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

MDLZ stock remained flat at $70.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,088,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

