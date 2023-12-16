1,208 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $772.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

