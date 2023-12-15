ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.1% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

