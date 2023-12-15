ZRC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,617,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,708,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,545,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

