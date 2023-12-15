West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

