Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

