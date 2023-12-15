Wedbush Downgrades Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,116,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

