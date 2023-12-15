WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.75.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.